Team Belize qualifies for 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Its official! Belize’s female National Team Under-17(U-17) has qualified for the 2020 Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s U-17 Championship. Other teams who exceled and are joining Belize in the championship round are Honduras, Cayman Islands and Guyana.

The 2019 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 qualifier round was held from Monday, August 19th to Sunday, August 25th in different parts of the world. The 16 participating teams were separated into four groups, with only the top team of each group being able to qualify for 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship.

Team Belize was placed in Group C, which consisted of Barbados, US Virgin Islands and St. Kitts & Nevis; and all their games were played at the Wildey Astro Turf Stadium in Wildey, Barbados. On Wednesday, August 21st, Belize played their first match against Barbados which ended in a 1-1 draw. In their second match, Belize took an easy victory against US Virgin Islands with a 5-0 score on Friday, August 23rd. Team Belize last match was against St. Kitts & Nevis on Sunday, August 25th. The match saw both teams giving their best, but at the end it was a 4-3 victory for Belize’s team. With this victory, they came out undefeated in their group, qualifying for the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Kaite Korell Jones was the best scorer for team Belize, who managed to net six goals. Among the 19 young players that represented Belize were San Pedro’s very own Dennisa Mairena (goalkeeper), Tanya Teul and Babee Lopez.

Team Honduras emerged victorious from Group A, which consisted of Saint Lucia, Bonaire and Anguilla. They finished with 3 wins at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

In Group B, Team Cayman Islands took the first place spot with two wins and one draw. Team Cayman Islands defeated Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica for victory at Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Team Guyana was victorious in Group D, defeating all its other contenders which are Bahamas, Curacao and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. They also qualified to the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship with three wins.

The CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship is scheduled to be played from March 21, 2020 to April 5, 2020. The top three teams of the Championship will qualify to the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India from September 21, 2020 to October 4, 2020. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating team Belize for their historic victory and wishes them the best of luck in the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship.

