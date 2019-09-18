2019 PLB Opening Season first round comes to an end: San Pedro Pirates draw 2-2 against Wagiya Sporting Club

For their last match in the first round of Premiere League of Belize (PLB) 2019 Opening Season, the San Pedro Pirates traveled to Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District to face Wagiya Sporting Club. A strongly defended match saw both teams pushing for victory, but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The match began at 4PM inside the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town. The first goal was netted at minute five of the match by Wagiya’s Elroy Kuylen. The Island team responded with several attempts, but all were unsuccessful. Strong defense kicked in from both teams, neither allowing any more goals, and the first half came to an end with the home team leading 1-0.

After the break, San Pedro Pirates F.C came back determined to score. At minute 51, Pirates’ Anderson Palacio landed the first goal for the island team. A few minutes after, the Pirates took advantage of another opportunity and nailed a second goal courtesy of Mailson Moura. The home team then upped their defense, and the match saw both teams controlling the ball equally. With San Pedro Pirates leading 2-1, and the game time coming to an end, Wagiya attempted several goals but Pirates’ goalkeeper Selvin Sagustume managed to block them all. It wasn’t until minute 90 when Wagiya’s Oscar Palomino surprised Sagastume, and the game evened in a 2-2 draw.

Other matches taking place during the week saw Belmopan Bandits easily winning FF Valley Pride F.C with a 6-2 score point, Verdes defeated Altitude F.C 4-1 and the Belize Defense Force (BDF) and Placencia Assassins match ending in a 1-1 draw.

The PLB’s current standings have Belmopan Bandits and Verdes F.C at the top of the chart with 16 points each. They are followed by Altitude F.C with 10 points and BDF, San Pedro Pirates and Wagiya Sporting Club F.C with eight points each. Placencia Assassins F.C has six points, and FF Valley Pride is yet to make it on the chart.

For their first match in the second round of PLB’s 2019 Opening Season, San Pedro Pirates will be playing against Belmopan Bandits on Saturday, September 21st. The match is scheduled to begin at 8PM at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan City. Any person that is interested in accompanying the Pirates as a fan can call 608-6396 for more information.

