San Pedro Pirates F.C secure their first win of the PLB season

During the fifth week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) 2019 Opening Season, the San Pedro Pirates have managed to win their first match. With a 2-1 score over FF Valley Pride F.C, the Pirates have secured their coveted three points. The game took place at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District on Sunday, August 25th.

The match began promptly at 4PM and the first goal was netted at minute 12 by San Pedro Pirates Henry Villa. The early scoring intensified the match and saw both teams up strong defense. The first half came to an end with San Pedro Pirates leading 1-0.

After the break, both teams came back aggressive, seeking those three additional points to their chart standings. Both teams had equal control of the ball and it seemed as if there would not be any more goals. It was until minute 68 that FF Valley Pride’s Richard Cacho managed to make it to the web and nailed a goal. One minute after, San Pedro Pirates F.C’s Facundo Garnier responded with a second goal for the island team. With the island team leading 2-1, the home team upped their attempts to score a goal, but Pirates’ goalkeeper Selvin Sagastume managed to block them all. When the designated time came to an end, the San Pedro Pirates had their first victory of the season with a 2-1 score.

Other matches taking place during the weekend saw Verdes F.C defeating Placencia Assassins with a 3-1 score, Belize Defense Force (BDF) winning 1-0 against Altitude F.C, and Belmopan Bandits victorious with a 3-1 score over Wagiya Sporting Club.

The PLB’s current standings have Belmopan Bandits and Verdes F.C at the top of the chart with 13 points each, followed by Altitude F.C and BDF with seven points. San Pedro Pirates F.C and Wagiya Sporting Club have six points each. Placencia Assassins has four points and FF Valley Pride F.C is yet to make it on the chart.

For their next match, the San Pedro Pirates F.C will be playing at home against BDF on Saturday, August 31st. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. ALL islanders are encouraged to come out and support the island team in their home game.

