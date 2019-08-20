San Pedro Pirates remain winless in PLB’s 2019 opening season

The defending champions of the Premier League of Belize (PLB), the San Pedro Pirates, continue without a win in the current PLB opening season. On Sunday, August 18th, the island team travelled to San Ignacio Town in the Cayo District, where they faced Verdes FC at the Norman Broaster Stadium. Despite having dominated most of the game, the Pirates were not able to seal the victory, and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.



The game began at 4PM and the first goal was netted by San Pedro Pirates’ Facundo Garnier at minute 2. Eight minutes after, Verdes’ Mariano Landero tied the score with a penalty shot that defeated Pirates’ goalkeeper. The visiting squad made some adjustments in their play and at minute 18, Anderson Cordova scored Pirates’ second goal. At half-time, the score was 2-1 in favour of the San Pedro Pirates.

On the second half, Pirates’ Garnier once again found the opportunity and scored his second goal and the third for the island squad at minute 58. Pirates were comfortably up in the game and continued dominating the play. But at minute 69, Verdes’ Landero executed another penalty kick narrowing the gap. The Cayo team pushed harder, dominating the last minutes of the game and during minute 90, Desmond Wade tied the game. The game came to an end with a 3-3 score. With this draw, the San Pedro Pirates are in the seventh position of the PLB charts with a total of three points.

The PLB also held other games over the weekend which saw BDF FC and Belmopan Bandits ending in a 1-1 draw. Placencia Assassins easily defeated FF Valley Pride FC 3-1, and Altitude FC netted a victory with a 1-0 score over Wagiya SC.

The Belmopan Bandits and Verdes continue to lead the PLB chart with ten points each. On Saturday, August 31st, San Pedro Pirates will be facing BDF FC at the Ambergris Stadium. Game starts at 7:30PM.

