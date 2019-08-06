San Pedro Pirates F.C draw 0-0 against Altitude F.C

For the second week of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) 2019 Opening Season, the San Pedro Pirates traveled to Independence Village, Stann Creek District to face Altitude F.C on Saturday, August 3rd. Held at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village, the match saw both teams going strong against each other, ultimately ending in a 0-0 draw.

The match began shortly after 7PM with the home team seeking a victory. However, the island team was also eager for its first victory, and their strong defense didn’t allow any goals to enter their net. With no goal in sight, the first half came to an end with a 0-0 score.

In the second half, both teams continued to control the match evenly, and their goalkeepers kept their net safe. When game time came to an end, the long whistle blew, no one was on the scoreboard, and thus the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Other matches taking place during the weekend saw Belmopan Bandits easily defeating Placencia Assassins F.C with a 6-0 score, FF Valley Pride F.C winning 1-0 against Belize Defense Force (BDF), and Verdes F.C coming out victorious over Wagiya Sporting Club with a 1-0.

The PLB current standings have Belmopan Bandits and Verdes F.C at the top of the chart with six points each, followed by Altitude F.C with four points and BDF and Wagiya Sporting Club with three points. San Pedro Pirates F.C have one point only, and Placencia Assassins F.C and FF Valley Peace F.C are yet to make it on the chart.

For their next match, San Pedro Pirates will be playing at home against Placencia Assassins on Saturday, August 10th. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. ALL islanders are invited to come out and support the Pirates in their home game. Food and drinks will be on sale during the game.

