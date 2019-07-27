Meet the 2019 San Pedro Pirates F.C

The 2019-2020 Opening Season of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) will commence on Saturday, July 27th. With fresh new faces across many teams, The San Pedro Sun is pleased to introduce the players that form the San Pedro Pirates Football Club. This season, the Pirates have six new and 12 returning players.

Meet the new Pirates for the 2019 season:

1. Enrique ‘Ricky’ Luna

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5’11

Hobbies: Luna enjoys playing beach volleyball, basketball softball and CrossFit.

2. Facundo Garnier

Position: Forward

Height: 5’8”

Hobbies: He likes fishing, PlayStation and partying.

3. Henry Vives

Position: Forward

Height: 5’9”

Hobbies: Playing different sports

4. Jose Tinoco

Position: Defense

Height: 5’10”

Hobbies: Tinoco enjoys working and spending time with his family.

5. Thomas Baptist

Position: Defense

Height: 5’9”

Hobbies: Baptist loves spending time with his family in his spare time.

6. Jose Luis Jayasi Alba

Position: Forward

Height: 5’2”

Hobbies: Playing sports

The returning Pirates are:

7. Luis Valdez

Position: Forward

Height: 5’

Hobbies: Valdez enjoys playing sports and swimming

Year: Valdez has been with the San Pedro Pirates since they began in 2017.

8. Ian Pou

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’4”

Hobbies: Studying, playing basketball and volleyball

Year: This is Pou’s fourth season playing in the PLB and with the Pirates.

9. Christian Ortega

Position: Defense

Height: 5’9”

Hobbies: Studying

Year: This is Ortega’s third season playing the Pirates.

10. Franco Toledano

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’2”

Hobbies: Fishing

Year: This is Toledano’s fourth season with the San Pedro Pirates and in the PLB.

11. Jesse Smith

Position: Midfielder and Team Captain

Height: 5’8”

Hobbies: Fishing and diving

Year: Smith is well known on the island for his football skills. In the past, he played for the San Pedro Seadogs, as well as two seasons with Belize Defense Force. He has been with the San Pedro Pirates since they began participating in the PLB in 2017.

12. Mailson Moura

Position: Defense

Height: 5’9”

Hobbies: Playing volleyball, surfing, and acting

Year: Originally from Brazil, Moura is a well-known football in the PLB. In 2016-2017 he played for the Police United F.C, before moving to the island team. He is another veteran player in the San Pedro Pirates, as he has been there from the beginning.

13. Anderson Palacio

Position: Defense

Height: 6’1”

Hobbies: Fishing

Year: This will be Palacio’s second season playing for the Pirates. However, he is no stranger to the PLB as in the past he was part of Verdes Football Club.

14. Demor Jason

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’5”

Hobbies: Jason loves bubble baths and taking long walks on the beach

Year: Jason has also been with the San Pedro Pirates F.C since they started in 2017.

15. Selvin Sagastume

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5’5”

Hobbies: Swimming and playing sports

Year: Sagastume is no stranger to the football scene in Belize as he has been playing in the PLB for many years. He is a former player for Verdes F.C.

16. Arnold Flowers

Position: Forward

Height: 5’8”

Hobbies: Swimming and playing sports

Year: Flowers has been with the Pirates since the beginning.

17. Wilber Ayala

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’6”

Hobbies: Playing sports

Year: This will be Ayala’s second year playing in the PLB with the Pirates

The San Pedro Pirates F.C will continue to be coached by Alex Noralez, who is originally from San Pedro Town, and Jorge Nuñez, who is originally from Brazil. Both coaches are ready for the new season and are hoping to bring another championship to the island. They are assisted by San Pedro Pirates Manager Tony Maldonado and assistant coach Hugo Pineda.

This new season will the same see eight teams competing for the championship. The teams include San Pedro Pirates F.C, Police United F.C, Belmopan Bandits, Verdes F.C, Assassin Altitude F.C, Belize Defense Force, Wagiya Sporting Club, and Punta Gorda Freedom Fighters F.C

For their first match of the PLB Opening Season 2019-2020, the San Pedro Pirates will be playing at home against the Belmopan Bandits. The match is schedule to start at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. All islanders are invited to come out and support the island team in their first home match.

