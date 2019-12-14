Two San Pedro young men drafted to Belize’s Male U-19 National Team

On Tuesday, December 11th the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) issued the names of the players that will form Belize’s U-19 Male National Team to participate in the upcoming Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) U-20 qualifiers tournament in Curacao from February 15 to 23, 2020. Among the young Belizean players drafted are San Pedro’s own Arnold Flowers and Ian Pou.

Both Flowers and Pou are known on the island for their incredible football skills. They have been drafted to be part of Belize’s National team more than once and are also part of San Pedro Pirates Football Club who participate in the country’s only semi-pro tournament the Premiere League of Belize. The FFB selected the players from various football tournaments held across the country. The other players on the team include Isaac Castillo, Joshawn Flowers, Jovaun Ramos, Jahlin Pelayo, Galvez Wilfredo, Lucas Hunt, Charles Tillett, Alexis Chan, Jessie August Jessie, Henry Palma, Alwin Zelaya, Jefton Apolonio, Wayne Ford, Kleron Cacho, Joran Casanova Jordan, Luis Orozco Luis, Eldon Reneau, Michael Palacio, Dion Cacho, Nigel Matus Nigel, Kenroy Tillet, Dannel Matute Dannel, Chris Rodriquez, Allan Godoy Allan, Akeem Locke, Owen Sosa Owen, Andres Miranda, and Eugene Benguche.

The players are to confirm their participation on Friday, December 13th at the FFB grounds in Belmopan City. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the players that were selected and wishes them the best at the CONCAF tournament. The head coach will Dale Pelayo.

