San Pedro Pirates lose at home to the Placencia Assassins

The Premier League of Belize witnessed its fifth week of the 2019-2020 Closing Season with three games. The San Pedro Pirates hosted the Placencia Assassins on Saturday, February 8th at the Ambergris Stadium. The island squad was not able to secure a home victory and fell 2-1 to the visiting team from southern Belize. Most of the first half was scoreless, until minute 41 when Jhon Valencia scored for the Placencia Assassins. At the beginning of the second half, the Pirates tied the game at minute 66 with a goal from Dixon Paguada. However, near the end of the match at minute 84, Placencia Assassins’ Alexander Peters scored their second goal. They kept this lead throughout the remainder of the game, securing their win.

With this loss, the San Pedro Pirates have dropped to sixth place.

Other games played saw a draw between Altitude FC and BDF FC, while Bandits Sports overcame Wagiya 1-0.

Games continue this weekend as the PLB rolls into its sixth week.

