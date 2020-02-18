San Pedro Pirates record 2-1 victory over BDF

On Sunday, February 16th, the San Pedro Pirates landed a 2-1 win over the BDF Football Club at the MCC Grounds in Belize City. The island boys broke their winless streak and are now among the top five teams in the Premier League of Belize’s (PLB) standings, while BDF slides to last place.

The match kicked off at 4PM, and for most of the first 45 minutes, the game remained goalless. But near the end of the first half, San Pedro Pirates’ Jose Jayasi found an opportunity to score the first goal. A couple minutes into the second half, San Pedro Pirates scored their second goal via a straight shot by Jose Tinoco at minute 57. Team BDF could not do much to close the gap, and only managed to net one goal at minute 78 by Camilo Sanchez.

Other games taking place included Verdes versus Belmopan Bandits ending in a draw 0-0. While Altitude F.C. visited Placencia Assassins and secured a 1-0 victory.

At the end of week 6 of PLB’s 2019-2020 Closing Season Belmopan Bandits remains in first place with ten points. Altitude F.C is in second place with ten points as well, while Verdes dropped to third place with nine points. Placencia Assassins trails behind with seven points and San Pedro Tiger Sharks in fifth place with five points. Wagiya and BDF placed in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Week 7 of the closing season continues this weekend and San Pedro Pirates will be hosting the Belmopan Bandits on Saturday, February 22nd starting at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

