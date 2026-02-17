Island Runners Participate in First Valentine’s Mixed 5K Relay

On Valentine’s Day, Saturday, February 14th, San Pedro Town hosted its first mixed-team 5K relay run, drawing 25 teams of two. The event began at Central Park at 5:30AM and was a collaboration between the San Pedro Town Council Sports, the 501 Run Club, and KI KI Athletics, a local small business owned by Kian Trejo.

Participants ran from Central Park to just before the San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi terminal and back. The relay format required each runner to complete a full 5K. Female runners started the first leg and passed the baton to their male partners for the second.

The event introduced a new relay-style format that replaces traditional races, combining competition with a fun Valentine-themed activity. The maximum 25 registered teams included Gavin-Abrianna, Ady Cornel-Romario Mai, Juvine-Hortencia, Myranie-Alejandro, Jordan Dryer-Isaac Smoker, Shanir Thompson-Janet, Ernestina-Johnny Carcamo, Shawra Reymundo-Sherwin Raymond, Indira Andujar-Aiden Andujar, Sheila Cob-Lee Ron Nunez, Dalila Marin-Ray Thompson, Sandra Figueroa-Christian Caliz, Martin-Giselle, Marissa-Ethan Guerrero, Kristian-Mila, Josiah-Emily, Jorge Cante-Yadira Galicia, Amy Salazar-Josue Rodrigues, Jennifer Izaguirre-Toni Arias, Chris Gorosica-Yuri Grajalez, Sheridan Sutherland-Devon Makin, Merlin-Felipe, Lea-Gael, Miriam-Jerby, and Glenn-Jamaya. Children of various ages also joined adults, making it a family-friendly event.

This inaugural relay built on San Pedro’s growing running scene, as local organizers continue introducing new formats to keep the community engaged. The Town Council Sports Department, led by coordinator Ada Cordova, partnered with the 501 Run Club and Trejo’s KI KI Athletics to cap the event at 50 runners. Registration filled quickly, reflecting strong community interest.

Trejo praised the event’s fresh approach. “It was our first time trying something different, a mixed relay to shake things up and get everyone involved,” he said. Town Council Sports representative Lionel Cabral presented trophies alongside 501 Run Club representative Kailie Eck.

Marissa and Ethan Guerrero, a mother-and-son team, took first place, followed by Jordan Dryer and Isaac Smoker in second, and Glenn and Jamaya in third. Thirteen-year-old Lea Alcantara stood out during the female leg, finishing nearly a full minute ahead of the competition, though her team did not place overall.

The relay race added to San Pedro’s growing fitness culture, bringing together runners of different ages and drawing support from spectators along the route. Organizers anticipate hosting more hybrid events in the future, potentially expanding to include youth divisions or longer relay formats.