Mobility ADO Resumes Belize-Cancun Service

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport, attended the inauguration ceremony of Mobility ADO’s daily bus service between Belize and Cancun in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on August 4.

The bus service resumed on July 24. This is the result of ongoing bilateral commitments between Belize and Mexico, as both countries work to improve public transportation and tourism. The governments of Belize and Quintano Roo were applauded for their progressive and collaborative approach to promoting multi-destination tourism. Belizeans and foreigners have welcomed the return of this service.

Minister Ferguson was accompanied by Mr. Peter Williams, Acting Chief Transport Officer, and Mr. Abil Castenada, Chief Tourism Officer, Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations.

