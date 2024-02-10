COPA Airlines Increase flight to Belize Year Round

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – February 7, 2024- Travelers from Latin America looking to experience the rich cultural tapestry and natural wonders of Belize can now do so with Copa Airlines enhanced nonstop service from Panama. Beginning in June, flights will operate conveniently on Mondays and Fridays, year-round, using the Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

With convenient departure and arrival times, this updated service will potentially elevate the travel experience, encouraging more explorers to choose Belize as their next destination.

The new schedule and service days will be Mondays and Fridays as follows:

Departs Panama (PTY): 3:04 pm

Arrives Belize City (BZE): 4:28 pm

Departs Belize City (BZE): 5:23 pm

Arrives Panama (PTY): 8:47 pm

Copa Airlines offers seamless connections from Latin America, making it an ideal choice for international tourists. The Hub of the Americas in Panama facilitates easy access from the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and Europe, providing a gateway to Belize’s pristine landscapes and vibrant communities.

For bookings and further information, visit www.copaair.com and unlock a world of adventure with Copa Airlines’ improved connectivity to Belize.

