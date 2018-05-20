Wolfe’s Woofer: Spots

“You’ll have to get your own dinner,” Sherry said. “I’m meeting Diane for drinks.”

“That’s fine with me. I’ll just go out for something.”

I was sitting at the big picnic table at my favorite taco stand when Mario and Vernon joined me. As we sat eating our food Mario said, “Vernon, what’s up with your eyes?”

“What you mean what’s up with my eyes?”

“You keep blinking them and every once in a while, you rub them. It ain’t them spots again is it?”

“Yeah. I been seeing them again.” Vernon said.

“What spots are you talking about?” I asked.

“It’s something that comes and goes,” Vernon said. “About a year ago I started seeing these big, blurry looking spots. They went away after a couple of weeks but it happened twice again. Now, they’ve started back.”

“Have you seen a doctor?” I asked.

“No. I just seen spots.”

“Vernon, you sure are dumb,” Mario said. “He means you need to go and see an eye doctor.”

“Yes—you need to visit a doctor,” I told him. “Everybody sees those little dots when you rub your eyes but if you suddenly start seeing big blurry spots you should definitely see a doctor.”

“You think so?”

Mario and I were having coffee at the Holiday Hotel yesterday when Vernon came walking up the beach and stopped to join us at our table.

“I see you got some new glasses,” Mario said. “You must have gone to see the eye doctor.”

“I did,” Vernon said.

“Did the new glasses help?” I asked.

“They sure did. I can see them spots a whole lot clearer.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS