Wolfe’s Woofer: Artificial Intelligence

“I’m reading an article in a magazine about a company in Japan that works with artificial intelligence,” Melody said.

We were having coffee on the deck of the Holiday Hotel last Tuesday. I was reading my book while Melody toyed with her tablet.

“They’ve developed a machine that can predict whether people are likely to steal.”

“That’s old news,” I told her. “It’s a robot that has a camera and a computer. The camera scans people for suspicious behavior and the computer crunches the data and predicts whether or not they’ll steal.”

“Do you think it works?” she asked.

“I don’t see why not. They have computers that drive cars so they can probably predict behavior as well. I think the newspaper was going to do an article about it.”

“I wonder why we haven’t heard more about this,” Melody said.

Just then, Mary Gonzalez from The San Pedro Sun walked in from the beach and took the sidewalk that leads to the newspaper office.

When she walked past our table I called, “Hey, Mary, do you have a minute?”

“Hey, guys. Sure. What’s up?”

“Mary, last year the Belize Times had an article about a Japanese company with a robot that can predict which people are likely thieves. Did you read it?”

“Yes. They were travelling around the world. The San Pedro Sun tried to get them to come out to Ambergris Caye when they were giving demonstrations in the Caribbean.”

“Why didn’t they make it out to the island?”

“They had a problem with the robot in Belize City.”

“What happened?” I asked. “Did it break down?”

“No. Somebody stole it.”

