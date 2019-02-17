Wolfe’s Woofer: Experience

“Mario, that guy getting off the boat looks a lot like Alex Gutierrez, doesn’t he?”

“He sure does,” Mario said. “A whole lot. Wait a minute—that is Alex.”

He stood up and yelled, “Oi! Alex!”

Alex joined us at our beachside table where we were drinking our morning coffee.

“Look at you, all dressed up,” Mario said. “Where you going? Wedding or a funeral?”

“This is my business clothes,” Alex said.

“Business? The only business I ever know you do is monkey business. What kind of business you in that pays good enough for you to wear a gold chain and long pants?”

“It’s a business I started.”

“You never had no money to start a business.”

“I do now,” Alex said. “I got it by using my experience.”

“The only experience you ever had was drinking rum and fishing,” Mario said, “and the only one you was any good at was drinking rum.”

Alex said. “I met this man that just moved here. He wanted to open up a business but he didn’t have any experience. I told him if we go in business together, I would take care of everything for him.”

“What did you do?”

“We made a partnership. He put up fifty-thousand dollars and I supplied the experience.”

“It worked?” Mario asked.

“It sure did. It’s been six months since we started. Now, I’ve got fifty-thousand dollars and he’s got the experience.”

