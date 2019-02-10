Wolfe’s Woofer: Idiots

“Hey, Mr. Dennis.”

I was passing a construction site on Coconut Drive when I heard the familiar voice of Mario, my friend and sometimes yard worker. He was leaning on a shovel next to a huge hole in the ground while a group of workers behind him argued with each other.

“What’s going on with you?” I asked.

“I’m working with a bunch of idiots this week,” he said. “The foreman’s wife is sick, and he hasn’t been here for two days. Everybody but me is trying to be the leader, and nobody can decide on nothing.”

“How so?”

“We dug a hole for the foundation, but they’ve argued all morning about how to do it. Idiots!”

“What can there be to argue about?”

“The construction company settled on Paulo, the guy in the blue hat, for the new boss. Listen to them.”

“Paulo, what we gonna do with the dirt we shoveled out of this hole for the foundation?” one of the workers asked.

Paulo thought about it and said, “We’ll make a deep pit and bury it in there.”

Someone said, “Good idea, boss.”

“O.K. Let’s get back to work,” Paulo said.

Mario said, “Idiots!” once more as he wandered back to his job.

The workers started digging a deep pit.

“Wait, boss,” someone said. “This won’t work. What will we do with all the dirt from this deep pit?”

Paulo scratched his head and said. “Let me think.”

Finally, he came up with an answer.

“What we’ll do,” he said, “is dig one more pit after this one to hold all the dirt that we take out of this pit.”

“Good idea, boss,” someone said.

Paulo said, “All we got to do is make sure it’s twice as big as the first one.”

