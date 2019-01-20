Wolfe’s Woofer: Child’s Play

“Oh, thank you so much,” Melody said, when I reached her house. “I hate to ask you to babysit but Davin is busy with football. You’re the only one I could call on such short notice.”

“I like to spend time with my grandchildren,” I said.

“I’m taking the baby with me,” she said. “So, Grayson is the only one you have to care for.”

Grayson peeked around his bedroom door.

“Hi, Grandpa,” he said and disappeared back into the room.

A little girl’s head peaked around the door.

She said,” Hi, Grandpa,” and disappeared back into the room.

“Who was that?” I asked.

“That’s Mariah, the little girl from next door. She’s playing with Grayson for another hour so keep an eye out for them. We almost had serious trouble last week. We caught them playing doctor.”

“Children are curious,” I said. “It’s only natural that they want to learn about sex.”

“I’m not talking about sex,” Melody said. “Grayson was trying to take her appendix out.”

After Melody left, I sipped my coffee and read my book. All was quiet until I heard raised voices from Grayson’s room. Suddenly, a door slammed.

“Kids!” I called. “Get out here right now.”

“All right,” I said, when I had them standing in front of me. “What were you two doing?”

“We were playing married,” Grayson said.

Uh-oh. This could be trouble.

“How were you playing married?” I asked.

Mariah said, “Grayson sat at one end of the table and I sat at the other. He said, ‘This food is terrible!’ and I said, ‘It’s all I’m going to cook.’ He said, “Damn it!’ and I got up and left the room.”

