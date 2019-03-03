Wolfe’s Woofer: Hidden Talent

“Dennis, this is Cynthia and Paul,” Sherry said. “I met Cynthia when she was in Belize for a vacation two years ago and now she’s here on her honeymoon.”

We ate breakfast on the deck of the Holiday Hotel while Cynthia told us of dealing with the problems of being married to a professional poker player.

Cynthia said, “In spite of all the scheduling conflicts we’ve finally made it to our honeymoon. We planned a trip to meet our families together but we even had to do that separately because of poker.”

“What do you mean?” Sherry asked.

“Paul has to travel at a moment’s notice to play a hot tournament so anything we schedule probably won’t happen.”

“I see.”

“We had airplane tickets for Houston to meet Paul’s family in Houston but he got invited to play in a million-dollar tournament in New Jersey where my family lives. Paul went to meet my family while he was there and I went on to Houston to meet his. We met up again here in Belize.”

“That reminds me,” Paul said. “Your uncle is fooling around with his secretary and his wife knows it. Plus, you might want to ask your mom who your real father is.”

Cynthia said, “My God! My aunt and uncle just announced their divorce and last month I discovered that I was adopted. How could you possibly know all of that?”

“It’s a hidden talent developed from years of playing poker,” Paul said. “I can read men like books. Most women, too.”

“My hidden talent is that I can read the future,” his wife said. “My prediction is that we’ll be divorced within two weeks.”

“How can you possibly predict something like that?” Paul asked.

Cynthia said, “You’ll know as soon as you see your brother again.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS