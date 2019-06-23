Wolfe’s Woofer: That Special Restaurant

“I couldn’t wait to get out of there,” I told Sherry after we left the restaurant.

“I know what you mean,” she said. “I’ll be more careful about who we have dinner with from now on. Those two argued and bitched at each other from the appetizers through the dessert.”

“I’d much rather go out with people like Bruce and Becky,” I said. “In all the years we’ve known them I’ve never heard either of them say a cross word about the other. I wonder how they do it.”

“I asked Becky about that,” Sherry said. “She told me their secret is a special restaurant where they have a special night to go for dinner and drinks once a week.”

“What’s so special about the restaurant?” I asked.

“She didn’t say. They’ll be here in two weeks and we’ll ask them.”

Bruce and Becky arrived yesterday, and Sherry and I went over to their hotel to visit with them. Before long the ladies took a walk down the beach to catch up on things and Bruce and I headed to the bar.

“Sherry was telling me about this special restaurant that you and Becky go to once a week,” I said. “Becky claims those nights out are the reason you two get along so well.”

“She’s right about that,” Bruce said. “It’s a little roadhouse over in Texarkana about an hour away from our house. We’ve been going there regularly for over twenty years.”

I said, “They must have amazing food to keep you going back for that long.”

“Nah, the food’s nothing great.”

“What makes it so special then?”

Bruce said, “What makes it special is that Becky goes on Friday night and I go on Saturday.”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS