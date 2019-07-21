Wolfe’s Woofer: Keeping the Peace

“Has anybody seen Linsford lately?” Mario asked.

“Not me,” Moses said, as he missed sinking the 5 ball in the side pocket of the pool table.

The Nosénada Club consists of me, Mario, Juan, Vernon, Moses and Linsford when Maria lets him out of the house. It was Wednesday, our weekly pool tournament night.

Vernon said, “I seen him last night passing my house at about seven o’clock.”

“I haven’t seen him since he had to go to court last month,” I said. “That was after he got in that fight with Dario.”

Just then, Linsford popped through the door of the bar and looked around for us.

“Sorry, I’m late,” he said. “I was working late doing a cement pour. I been working late every chance I get since I went to court last month.”

“You got a big fine, huh?” Vernon asked.

“Two hundred dollars.”

“Ooh,” Juan said. “That’s a lot of money just for punching Dario in the nose. Why was you two fighting, anyway?”

“He used to be Maria’s boyfriend before I met her, and he was talking stuff, so I had to hit him a few times. I was getting the best of him until people pulled us apart. Now I’m bound over to keep the peace. The judge said if I touch Dario again, he’ll fine me twice as much.”

“How long do you think it’ll take to save up the two hundred dollars?” Mario asked.

“Oh, I saved that in two weeks,” Linsford said.

“Why are you still working so hard?”

Linsford said, “Now, I’m saving four hundred for when I punch him the next time.”

