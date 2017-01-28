Caye Note: San Pedro Pirates FC to offer youth football camp

As San Pedro’s newly formed semi-pro football team, the San Pedro Pirates are looking for ways to contribute to their community. They believe that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and thus they are pleased to announce their youth development plans. The club is looking to expand into two youth teams: an Under-12 and Under-17 team.

Within Pirates FC’s youth plan, their international coach, along with a local coach will be in charge of developing a program for kids under 17 and 12 years of age. Training will be convenient for the target age groups to participate after school on weekdays and specific times on weekends. The club is willing to do its best to teach children good discipline, as well as helping them develop their full football potential. Youth team players will also take part in positive community-based activities in San Pedro.

If you are interested in joining the U-12 or U-17 team, you can call 629-6770 or email sanpedropiratesfc@gmail.com

