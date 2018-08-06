Hon. Edmond Castro & Hon. Heredia on the ground after San Pedro fire

Minister of National Emergency Management (who also has responsibility for the National Fire Service). Hon Edmond Castro, was on the ground Saturday, August 4, in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye within hours after an early morning fire had destroyed 10 buildings, leaving more than 75 persons homeless.

After a brief meeting at the NEMO San Pedro Office with officials of NEMO, the National Fire Service, Police Department, San Pedro Town Council, Red Cross and other community volunteers, Hon Castro joined Belize Rural South Area Representative Hon Manuel Heredia on the ground where they inspected the damage and spoke with victims of the devastating blaze.

All victims were already being provided with shelter (mainly at Hope Haven Children Shelter & Community Center), as well as food, water, clothing and hygiene kits.

Hon Castro and Hon Heredia further assured the fire victims that the Government of Belize, in partnership with humanitarian organizations, businesses, and the general community, will do whatever they can to help them rebuild their homes and lives.

