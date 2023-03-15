Caye Caulker fisherman dies after struck by his boat propeller

The breadwinner of a family in Caye Caulker, 48-year-old Jose Castro, died over the weekend after an accident in his boat.

Police say Castro was fishing on the north channel of Caye Caulker when apparently, he fell overboard and was injured by the propeller. The report said he suffered large cut wounds to his ankle and thigh. Police investigation indicated that Castro managed to climb back into this boat and was assisted by people passing by. He was transported to the Caye Caulker Polyclinic, but according to the police report, he succumbed to the injuries.

His wife Deisy Castro is devastated by the unexpected loss of her husband and said it would be tough for her to take care of their four children and maintain her house. She said Castro was a great father, a good husband, and a hard-working man. He was well-known by many restaurant owners on the island who did business with him. Castro’s children are ages 11, 9, 8, and 4.

The police findings in the investigation of the tragic incident were sent to the Belize Port Authority. One of the factors they reviewed is the sea conditions. Rough seas have caused mishaps in the past. In April 2017, a tour boat turned over south of San Pedro Town. According to reports, the tour boat was reportedly on a deep-fishing trip outside the barrier reef. A strong wave flipped the vessel, and witnesses say six persons went overboard. The passengers/tourists, and guides were rescued by another local tour company, who brought them to safety. After a doctor’s evaluation, their injuries were reported as minor.

As a result, local authorities like the police advised fishermen and tour operators to review the weather forecast before heading out to the sea.

