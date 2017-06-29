San Pedro starts celebrations for Dia de San Pedro!

The traditional island festivities of the anticipated ‘El Dia de San Pedro,’ have already begun on La Isla Bonita. The activities, which honour St. Peter (San Pedro) the Patron Saint of fishermen on the island, opened early on Thursday, June 29th with a fishermen’s mass at the San Pedro Catholic Church. Following the mass, a traditional fishermen’s breakfast was hosted at the Lions Den, after which, all the fishermen gathered in front of the Central Park for a boat procession that began at the municipal pier at 6AM. At the end of the procession, all boats and fishermen were blessed by Father Scott Giuliani.

A series of fun activities have been planned for the weekend, including photo exhibitions, cultural dance presentations, international performances, sporting events and lots more. Most of the events are taking place at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. Look out for our coverage throughout the weekend through our social media accounts and read all details afterwards at www.sanpedrosun.com and www.mybeautifulbelize.com

