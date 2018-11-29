3rd Belize International YOGA Festival to be held in Belize City

On Saturday, December 1st the 3rd Annual Belize International YOGA Festival will be held in Harbour View Greens, Belize City. The Belize International Yoga Festival (BIYF) is a non-alcoholic, family-friendly annual event bringing together yoga practitioners from all over Belize and beyond introducing the relaxation, reflection and healthful benefits of yoga and holistic healing practices to the wider Belizean community.

Over 30 instructors from across Belize, the USA and the world will lead events at the festival. San Pedro will be well-represented by half a dozen local yoga instructors volunteering their services. The guest speakers at the event will include Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, eldest daughter of Malcolm X and a world renowned producer, writer and diplomat, as well as Belize’s own champion of education, Ms. Neulin Nelson, Deputy Chief Education Officer in The Ministry of Education.

The festival will include over 30 free yoga classes ranging in health workshops and lectures, kids’ classes, yoga nidras, kundalini and breath work classes, and guided meditation. Healing therapies and massages, henna tattoos, jewelry, artwork and great eats will also be on sale at the festival.

Proceeds collected at the festival will go to Rhythm of Change Belize (ROC), a non-profit organization dedicated to peacebuilding, creating equality between men and women, and growing healthy families in Belize through the transformative powers of yoga and mindfulness. ROC was founded by Michelle Ashanti Williams.

Discounted accommodations are available for attendees wishing to stay overnight. For more information call 501-610-0882, visit www.yogahealsbelize.com or email [email protected] The San Pedro contact Diana Snyder, phone number 601-6279 or email [email protected] Admission fees are $10 for the full day pass with children under 13 entering for free.

