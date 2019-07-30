National Song Competition’s Online Voting Begins Monday 29 July at 8:00 PM

The National Song Competition has completed the primary phase of the competition, all entries submitted have been reviewed by a panel of judges and the Semi-finalists have been chosen. This year’s competition will feature 5 Junior entries, 7 Carnival Song Seniors and 7 Belize Song Senior Finalists. The Finalists will now move on to the second phase where they are required to perform their song accompanied by a live band, in front of the judges and a live audience, at the Corozal Civic Center on August the 10th starting at 8:00PM.

These finalists, the songs and the lyrics to their songs are ready for you to see and hear on the newly redesigned www.mynationalsong.bz website. The online voting for the People’s Choice will commence at 8:00 PM tonight Monday, July 29th and remain open until Saturday, August 10th at 6:00 PM. This will allow the contestants more than enough time to appeal to their fans, as well as allow for persons who do not know the participants to listen to the various entries and vote for their favourites. The online voting is important as each person can vote for any artist once, however they can vote for more than one artist in the competition. The votes are then tallied and the results decide the winner of the People’s Choice Award. The artist with the most online votes will be declared the winner of the People’s Choice Award and receives a $500.00 prize.

For Carnival Song: http://mynationalsong.bz/competition-2019-carnival/

For Belize Song: http://mynationalsong.bz/competition-2019-belize-song/

For Juniors (Both Carnival and Belize Song): http://mynationalsong.bz/competition/competition-2019/competition-2019-junior/

Other prizes that are available to the contestants include:

Belize Song Senior Category for Carnival and Belize Song

1st place ‐ $10,000 and a Trophy (inclusive of a video and trip to a regional competition/festival.)

2nd Place ‐ $3,000 and a Trophy

Belize Song Junior Category

1st Place‐ $3,500.00 and a Trophy (inclusive of a video)

2nd Place‐$1,000.00 and a Trophy

Breakout Artist Award

Prize ‐ $500.00

We look forward to your online participation in the voting for your favourite artist, or artists, in the 2019 National Song Competition and also your attendance at the Finals at the Corozal Civic Center in Corozal Town at 8:00pm on August 10th.

