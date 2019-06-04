2019 National Song Competition Accepting Entries!

The National Celebrations Commission invites musicians, performing artists and songwriters to submit their songs for the National Song Competition 2019. The competition, created to provide professional and amateur musicians with the opportunity to create and showcase original songs, promotes artistic expression, national pride and Belize's diverse culture.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION: FRIDAY, JULY 12TH AT 5:00PM

FINALS: SATURDAY, AUGUST 10TH IN COROZAL TOWN AT 8:00PM

Who is eligible to enter?

The competition is open to all Belizeans, both Juniors and Seniors.

Senior Division (Ages 18 and older)

Junior Division (Ages 17 and younger)

The Categories

A Belize Song Competition entry should be an original song reflecting a strong Belizean identity, flavour, rhythm and should inspire a sense of national pride and unity. It should evoke a blessing or celebrate the history, traditions and diversity of the Belizean Culture.

The Carnival Song Competition entry should be an original song which will be used for celebratory purposes during the September Celebrations and throughout the year.

We will also award the following:

Breakout Artist of the Year

People's Choice for the most popular song (based on voting by the public on www.mynationalsong.bz)

How to enter

Songwriters and performing artists are invited to register for the competition by downloading or filling in the registration form at www.mynationalsong.bz/submit-song, contacting their nearest House of Culture Coordinators, emailing [email protected], or by calling the Bliss Centre at 227-2110/2458 for more information.

