2019 National September Celebrations Calendar Now Available

The 2019 National Celebrations Calendar has been released today! While the calendar is sought after for the listing of events such as the Queen of the Bay Pageant, Carnival King and Queen Competition and the various municipalities' Carnival Road Marches. It is also a guide to the many national events that show our patriotism, our appreciation of our historical achievements and our love for Belize. The annual listing of national, traditional, patriotic and festive events will be delivered and available in your municipalities by the end of the week.

All Belizeans, and the many visitors in Belize at this time, look forward to the more renowned 10th of September’s Official St. George’s Caye Day Ceremony and Parade, the 20th Night’s Official Flag Raising Ceremonies and Fireworks Displays, and the 21st of September’s Official Independence Day Ceremony and Citizen’s Parades. We take this opportunity to encourage your attendance to other key National events such as the Launch of the September Celebrations to be held in Punta Gorda on August 31st as this is the symbolic start of the month of celebration and patriotic pride. September 1st will be celebrated as Flag Day when many homes and offices proudly display of our unique Belizean flag. National Colors Day will be held on September 13th, the National Day of Prayer on the 15th and National Service Day will be celebrated on the 19th. On September 20th the National School Children’s Rally happens throughout the day and is held to bolster the inclusion of the youth in our celebrations and to impress upon them and our communities of the beauty, serenity, and heritage that is Belize.

The 2019 National Celebrations Calendar of Events allows for foreigners and Belizeans, both at home and abroad, to plan their physical or virtual attendance at the various events of interest. The calendar is a reminder that we can use to learn more about our Belizean heritage. It is also a guide to the events that allow us to be counted in the making of history as we move, “From Maya Grandeur to Modern Glory, Together let’s Shape the Belizean Story”.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RoPKKt5_cQLzR6GO1Byf0KHQAX8OQ03V/view

