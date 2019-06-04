Now Accepting Entries For the 2019 National September Celebrations Theme Competition!

The National Celebration Commission announces the opening of the 2019 September Celebrations Theme Competition.

All Belizeans living at home, or abroad, are invited to submit their ideas for the theme of the 2019 September Celebrations in commemoration of the 221st Anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye and the 38th Anniversary of Belize’s Independence.

The theme should not be more than ten (10) words. Multiple entries are allowed and the winner will receive a cash prize of BZ$1000.00 and an invitation to the official ceremonies during September.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at NICH's office on Regent Street, the Bliss Center for Performing Arts in Belize City, at any of the Town Council offices in the districts, or call the secretariat at 227-2110 for more information.

Deadline for submission is Friday, June 21st, 2019.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS