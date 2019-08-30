2019 September Celebration activities announced!

With the month of September well on its way, the 2019 National Celebration Calendar has been released along with this year’s September celebration theme: “From Maya Grandeur to Modern Glory, Together let’s Shape the Belizean Story”. The calendar of events lists the Queen of the Bay Pageant, Carnival King and Queen Competition, and the anticipated Carnival Road March and the other various activities taking place at the different municipalities across the country. It is also a guide to the many national events that showcase our patriotism, our appreciation of our historical achievements, and our love for Belize.

Here in San Pedro Town the September celebrations will commence with the National Flag Day at the Central Park on Sunday, September 1st which is when the Belizean Flag is raised at 6AM countrywide. On Saturday, September 7th the highly anticipated 2019 Miss San Pedro beauty pageant will take place at the Honorable Louis Slyvestre Sporting Complex at 8PM. Following the pageant, a teen foam party with DJ Debbie will bring the fun and excitement to the Central Park in San Pedro Town, starting at 2AM on Sunday, September 8th.

A fire men engine parade through the main streets of the island will commence the activities on Monday, September 9th at 6PM. After the parade, a ‘Tribute to the Baymen’ ceremony will take place at the Central Park. On Tuesday, September 10th the 221st Anniversary of the Battle of St. George’s Caye Day Ceremony will take place at the Central Park. The ceremony will give a brief history of the Battle of St. George’s Caye Day and witness the official coronation of the 2019 Miss San Pedro. A uniform parade will take place right after, which will end at Boca Del Rio with an after party filled with games and fun.

Friday, September 13th is ‘National Color Day’, and all Belizeans are encouraged to dress in the country’s patriotic colors which are red, blue and white. Saturday, September 14th is the customary Central America and Mexico Independent Night ceremony which will be held at the Honorable Louis Slyvestre Sporting Complex starting at 7PM. The following day, is the ‘National Prayer Day’ where Belizeans are encouraged to give thanks, and on Thursday, September 19th is ‘National Service Day’ countrywide.

On Friday, September 20th the festivities in San Pedro Town will commence with the National School Children’s Rally at the Angel Nunez Auditorium at 8:30AM. Later in the night, the most anticipated Independence Day Eve Celebration Block Party will commence at 8PM leading up to midnight Independence Day on September 21st. On Independence Day on Saturday, September 21st a colorful and entertaining parade will begin from Boca Del Rio area and end at the Central Park for an after party.

Other national events happening across the country that Belizeans are encouraged to attend are the National Queen of the Bay Pageant to be held on Friday, August 30th at the Bliss Center for Performing Arts in Belize City, the Launch of the September Celebrations to be held in Punta Gorda on Saturday, August 31st as this is the symbolic start of the month of celebration and patriotic pride, the Carnival Road March in Belize City on Saturday, September 7th and the National 10th of September’s Official St. George’s Caye Day Ceremony in Belmopan City.

The 2019 National Celebrations Calendar of Events allows for foreigners and Belizeans, both at home and abroad, to plan their physical or virtual attendance at the various events of interest. The calendar is a reminder that we can learn more about our Belizean heritage. It is also a guide to the events that allow us to be counted in the making of history as we move, “From Maya Grandeur to Modern Glory, Together let’s Shape the Belizean Story”. For more information on the other activities happening across the country, you can visit https://mailchi.mp/9e6df3899c68/press-release-2019-national-september-celebrations-calendar-released-today?fbclid=IwAR0qEM4OAWBIMMP9bF7qh1h8xNmj2-Iz3lBNdQvIoTIUrQKC8X7OQx7X-4w

