Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Train-the-Trainers Workshop on Climate-Smart Agriculture

Belmopan. June 18, 2019. The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza (CATIE) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) through the Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership (J-CCCP) is hosting a five-day Train-the-Trainers Workshop on Climate-Smart Agriculture.

The training aims to strengthen the capacity of Extension and Cooperative Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, lead farmers and high school teachers for increased resilience to climate change in the agricultural sector of Belize. The training consists of theory and practical sessions centered on the use and implementation of Climate Smart Agriculture and Farmer Field School methods using the Climate Smart Agriculture approach.

Agricultural production in Belize has been impacted by climate change and climate variability. It is, therefore, imperative for the Government of Belize to implement actions which reduce the vulnerability of the agricultural sector. Institutional strengthening and improved technical capacities in the agricultural sector of Belize can improve the country’s ability to respond to climate risks and take advantage of opportunities that could emerge in the long-run.

The training commenced on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Ministry of Agriculture Conference Room at the National Agriculture and Trade Show Grounds in Belmopan and will conclude on Friday, June 21st, 2019.

