Ministry of Agriculture and Belize Police Department Partner for 2019 Youths Engaged in Agriculture Summer Camp

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Belize Police Department is once again hosting its two-week Youths Engaged in Agriculture (YEA) Summer Camp. The camp kicked off yesterday, July 1st, 2019, with an opening ceremony held at the National Agriculture and Trade Showgrounds in Belmopan.

Guest speakers at the event were the Hon. Godwin Hulse, Minister of Agriculture; His Worship Khalid Belisle, Mayor of Belmopan; Mr. Andrew Harrison, Chief Agriculture Officer; and Mr. Linden Flowers, Senior Superintendent of Police.

With an ageing population of farmers, there is a need to attract more young people to the agriculture sector. Through this summer camp, the Ministry seeks to promote agriculture as a cool, profitable and attractive career for youths.

Youths participating in this year’s camp are from towns and villages in the Cayo and Belize Districts. Activities will include field visits to Spanish Lookout, Central Farm and Banana Bank and a hands-on practical training for students. A kid’s rodeo will culminate the two-week camp on July 13th, 2019.

The first YEA summer camp was held in August 2016, and since then, the initiative has grown to attract as many as 260 students. The Ministry hopes to extend the summer camp to other districts.

