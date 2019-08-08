Training Workshop on Sheep Management

Belmopan. August 6, 2019. On Friday, August 2, 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture through the Genetic Improvement in Sheep and Goat Project facilitated a training workshop for sheep farmers in the Cayo District.

The training was held at the University of Belize Central Farm Conference Room, where a total of 30 sheep farmers from San Antonio, Cristo Rey, Succotz, Benque Viejo del Carmen, Bullet Tree and Santa Familia attended the training.

The one-day workshop focused on theory presentation on feeding strategy using alternative feed sources, feeding management, selection of breeding stock, fattening strategy, deworming program, and the use of supplements.

The Project has imported new bloodlines of sheep from the United States of America. A breeding plan is also in place to improve the quality and diversity of breeding stock and to produce lamb and mutton that are more acceptable for local consumers.

The Ministry of Agriculture through the Genetic Improvement in Sheep and Goat Project will continue conducting workshops countrywide to increase efficiency of sheep production at the national level.

The Project is funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) in cooperation with the Government of Belize.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS