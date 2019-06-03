Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Training Workshop on Nutrition and Breeding Management of Sheep

The Ministry of Agriculture Livestock Unit, through the Genetic Improvement in Sheep and Goat Project, hosted on Thursday, May 30th, a one-day theoretical and practical training on Nutrition and Breeding Management of sheep. The training was held at Yo Creek Agriculture Station in the Orange Walk District.

The workshop covered topics on supplemental feeding and nutrition, pasture establishment and management, forage utilization, and vaccination methods. A total of 25 farmers from the districts of Corozal, Orange Walk and Cayo attended the training.

Through the collaboration of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of Belize, new bloodlines have been imported from the United States of America. A breeding plan has also been in place to produce quality breeding stock for farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture has been implementing several projects and programs to create an enabling environment for the development of the sector.

