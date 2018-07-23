Action Twenty 24 hosts successful summer camp

The sixth annual Action Twenty 24 summer camp brought fun to over 80 island children ages 6 to 13 from Monday, July 16th to Thursday, July 19th in San Pedro Town. The camp, which teaches children sports skills and promotes Christian-based values, took place in the mornings at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex from 9AM to 11AM and at the New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School from 2PM to 4PM. This year a total of 18 volunteers from the United States of America hosted the camp.

Throughout the four-day camp, children and volunteers engaged in sporting activities like baseball, volleyball and football. One of the volunteers at the helm of the camp was Caitlyn Bonnett. “Each day we play a different sport,” said Bonnett. “On Monday we started with volleyball, the following day we continued with baseball and on Wednesday we finished with football.”

On Thursday the last day of camp, they played all three sports at different times. They started with baseball and proceeded to volleyball and football. The volunteers and campers had a great time not just enjoying food and games, but also in the Christian fellowship they all took part in. Bonnett stated that the camp will take place next year once again as Action Twenty 24 has a broader vision for the children of Ambergris Caye.

Organizers of Action Twenty 24 would like to thank everyone who in one way or another contributed to the success of the camp this year. They also thank the entire San Pedro community for their great hospitality.

