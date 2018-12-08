Rotary Club works to improve ceiling at Holy Cross Anglican School

Members of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye along with volunteers took part in a ceiling repair project at Holy Cross Anglican School in San Pedro Town from Saturday, December 1st to Sunday, December 2nd. The Project came to reality thanks to $20,000 raised with the help of the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh and the Rotary Club of White Oaks, Pennsylvania, USA, and the Rotary Foundation District.

Throughout the two-days, volunteers helped in painting 201 roof boards from 9AM to 3PM. The boards are now ready to be installed in the rafters to provide the children with a cooler and a quieter environment to learn in.

According to Project Chair and member of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, Kate Corrigan, back in May 2017 Rotary’s Youth Service Committee visited schools in San Pedro Town, to identify projects to be presented to the International Rotary Club for support. “This happened with the help from our dear friends in the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh, Al and Mimi Wells, and Richard and Harvette Dixon. They visited and met the wonderful staff and children at the Holy Cross Anglican School and went away with our project proposal to help raise funds to replace the ceilings that had to be removed due to disrepair,” she said.

Corrigan stated that the Rotary Club of Pittsburgh partnered with the Rotary Club of White Oaks and together they pledged $12,000bz for the project. The Rotary Club of Ambergris Cayes added the $2000bz needed to get the job done. “This is where the power of Rotary once again came in. The Pennsylvania clubs worked with the Ambergris Caye club to present an appeal for more funding to the Rotary Foundation District, resulting in a $ 7,300bz donation on October 15th, 2018 giving them the funds needed to complete the project.” Corrigan explained that the project will continue this weekend and will take a couple of months to complete.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye invites volunteers to help paint more ceiling boards as well as assist in installing them. If anyone would like to volunteer, you can join on Saturday, December 8th from 9AM to 3PM. Special thanks goes out to the suppliers for their generous pricing that allowed the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye to fulfill the orders within their budget which include Harmouch Center, Castillo’s Hardware Co Ltd, Varellas’s Lumber and volunteers from Caye International Bank, Dawn Schick, Tammy Alvarez, Stephen Collins, Lisa Harris, Tom Hawthorne, Rotaract President Job Mendizabal, Holy Cross School management and construction team.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS