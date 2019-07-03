Hol Chan Marine Reserve donates two motorcycles to San Pedro Police Department

Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) donated two new motorcycles to the San Pedro Police Department on Tuesday, July 2nd. Present at the hand over was HCMR Manager Javier Paredes, Deputy Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Inspector Basil Reyes, Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Chester Williams, staff members of HCMR and San Pedro Police Department.

Shortly after 2PM, Paredes visited the San Pedro Police Department to officially deliver the two new motorcycles. Paredes told The San Pedro Sun that HCMR is part of the community and they need to assist somewhere. “HCMR is a reserve, but at the end of the day, we are part of the community, so we decided that we need to have some type of social community responsibility. Recently we embarked in stakeholder engagement, and the San Pedro Police Department is part of it, and they have been assisting us in our patrols and helping our rangers in enforcing the law. So we felt that it was necessary to give back to them. Especially with the high crime situation on the island, the Police Department needs all the assistance and resources to do their job,” said Paredes. He added that they also assist the San Pedro Police Department by lending them their boats with fuels and captains when needed in emergencies.

The San Pedro Police Department thanks HCMR for their generous donations and indicated that the motorcycles would immediately be put to good use. Furthermore, they remain committed to keeping San Pedro safe and encourage all island residents to report any criminal activities to the Police by calling 206-2022 or by visiting the station.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS