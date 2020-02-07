Letter to the Editor: The Way I See the Equal Opportunities Bill

It is incumbent on me as a citizen and son of the soil to lend my voice to the conversation that I believe is critical and extremely consequential to the health and well-being of my country as I have known it for the past seven decades or so. In spite of the realization that my country has been gradually becoming less recognizable on an annual basis, the memories of my childhood in the City and the society I knew still tug at my heart. My Mother and my Father are buried at Lords Ridge Cemetery and hence, I guess, my reluctance to leave it. They were exemplary patriots and servants of this nation. I offer this cautionary word in honor of them.

a ) Giving the Police or other designated enforcement agency the discretion to arrest and charge private citizens and businesses for criminal or “unacceptable” behavior alleged by disgruntled associates, employees or tenants.

b ) Giving the authority to divine an accused’s motivation in a course of action to a committee selected , appointed and remunerated by politicians whose honor and integrity are at best suspect given the recent history of politicians in the nation over the past four decades.

c ) Disallowing legal representation to the accused.

d ) Allowing the necessity of a hearing before pronouncing guilt or innocence to be at the discretion of “The Committee”.

e ) Prescribing that political discrimination by Representatives of institutions of Government are not unlawful.

f ) Not deeming a complainant necessary for the instigation of prosecutorial proceedings.

g) Declaring all judgements by The Commission to be legal and binding not withstanding their being in conflict with the tenets set forth by the Constitution of the Nation.

These methods of intimidation were used to persecute sections of society by the Catholic Spanish Monarchy during the Spanish Inquisition and then by the Nazi Socialist Party in Germany under Adolf Hitler. Historically there is an abundance of instances of repression of ethnicities through the utilization of such authorized commissions and agencies.

The Speaker of the House , who obviously champions this assault, and the Prime Minister, who is apparently encouraging presentation of this Bill to the House of Representatives and The Leader of The Opposition who has stated that he had not read it but agreed with it are all old enough and educated enough in European history to recognize that these tactics have proven historically that this is not the way this Nation needs to go. I recommend that they research testimonies of survivors of these aforementioned regimes and seriously consider the ramifications of catering to such methods to support ideologies.

I am appalled at the shameless attempt (given the tactics used) to insidiously introduce such a despicable form of discrimination and repression into our nation’s prescribed judicial system.

Equally appalling is the number of persons who are embracing this without thoughtful analysis to contemplate the inevitable danger of introducing such protocols to enforce an ideology in a society.

The constituency being generated by rejection of this bill is becoming so huge as to warrant that aspiring political candidates across the board declare their stance unequivocally on this proposed bill.

A convergence of this Constituency on the Capital would be one of unforeseen proportions.

“ just sayin’”.

Name Withheld by Request

