Letters to the Editor: Destruction of our Iguana Sanctuary

To Whom This May Concern:

I am a Belizean Citizen living on Ambergris Caye for the past 27 years. I have fought for our fragile environment many times. Your destruction [Belize Electricity Limited – [email protected]] of the Iguana Sanctuary is APALLING!!!! This is a major tourism and wildlife spot. Not to mention an education center for the youth of our island. Do you mean to tell me with all of your money and influence, you could not find another piece of land to store batteries on??! Do you mean to infer that Batteries are more important than TOURISM – which feeds this country??? Do you actually have no respect or concern for WILDLIFE or the concerns of the people of Ambergris Caye???

This is EXACTLY why monopolies should not be allowed. We cannot choose to find an alternative energy source for our island, but I assure you if we could, you would be out of business on Ambergris Caye. In short, this decision SUCKS!

Sadly and Sincerely,

Eileen Jamison

Letter to the Editor,

I am a property owner, and thus taxpayer, in Belize. I spend about six months a year on the island. I am horrified by BEL’s destruction of the iguana sanctuary. They may have a legal, legitimate permit to destroy it but it is immoral beyond measure. The sanctuary is popular with tourists, school students and locals! It is our natural environment that feeds tourism which feeds the country’s GDP! Do they really want to wreck the source of our nation’s income? This should be front page news. The only good coverage has come from Rebecca Coutant of San Pedro Scoop.

I can’t believe they couldn’t find another place for battery storage. Please publicize this so citizens can take action.

Elaine Skrentner, QRP

San Pedro Town

