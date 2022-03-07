Home » Community and Society » Writer says, “Catcalling is harassment.”

Writer says, “Catcalling is harassment.”

Monday, March 7th, 2022



 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Click to Donate

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Community and Society
Gun Shots Echoed in San Pedro.
Massive casino-hotel development proposed in Laguna de Cayo Frances area
Photos:Captain Shark’s Grand Christmas Raffle

Support Local Journalism

Donate Now