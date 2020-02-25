ACES hosts Career Day

Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) hosted its annual Career Day on Friday, February 21st, and The San Pedro Sun was invited to participate and learn more. Principal Amanda Burgos said that every year, they interpret Career Day differently. This year, the students from each level chose a career as a class and presented it. They were placed in groups and had to research and present different aspects of their chosen career field. For example, one lower division class acted as a fully functional hospital, complete with hospital security, nurses, doctors, and pharmacists. Each class was extremely involved and eager to do their presentations.

Principal Burgos explained that the purpose of Career Day is to stimulate the students and help those who learn differently with a more hands-on approach. All the students were even dressed in clothes for their specific career of choice. They were tour guides, immigration officers, teachers, photographers, engineers, and more. The students said they enjoy Career Day as it’s more of a ‘fun day’ with the opportunity to not only teach their peers but also learn from each other.

ACES was established in 2010 and operates as a non-profit community school, receiving no assistance from the Government of Belize besides textbooks. The school began with 24 students and now hosts over 100. It is the only school on the island with a dedicated Special Education program. We extend our congratulations to ACES for another successful Career Day!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS