Councillor Ernesto Bardalez is San Pedro’s new Deputy Mayor; reshuffle of portfolios













The San Pedro Town Council has a new Deputy Mayor. The announcement was made on Thursday, September 16th, introducing Councillor Ernesto Bardalez as the second in charge of the town’s administration. Bardalez takes over from Dianeli Aranda, who was the first councillor to hold the post after the new administration was sworn into office in March of this year.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said the decision to elect Bardalez as Deputy was via a unanimous vote. The Mayor explained the position will be shared every six months or so when a new Deputy Mayor will be selected from among the Councillors. Bardalez welcomed the appointment and commended Aranda for her hard work.

The new appointment was followed by a reshuffling of the portfolios assigned to each Councillor. Mayor Wally Nuñez will be in charge of Finance and Revenue collection, Economic Development, Foreign Relations, Sanitation, and Waste management, and Traffic. The new portfolio for the councillors are as follow:

Ernesto Bardalez is the Deputy Mayor. He will carry the portfolio for Tourism Promotion, Public Utilities, and Infrastructures, Public Relations, Communication, and Consultation services.

Adaly Ayuso will be in charge of Tourism Services and development, Customer Service, Public Events, Building Unit, and Culture.

Dianeli Aranda will carry the responsibility of Human Development, Woman Affairs, Youth Development, and Disability Services. While Jose Castellanos has the portfolios of Sports, Recreational Planning, Crime reduction & policing Drug Abuse, and Neighbourhood Watch.

Johnnia Duarte will look after Community Beautification and Upkeep, Parks and Playgrounds, Environment and climate change, and Disability services. Marina Kay is in charge of Education, Public Health, Market Management, Town Zoning, and Non-Governmental Organizations.

The Mayor and all the Councillors will actively be involved with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) as needed.

For more information on the town council visit their website www.sanpedrotowncouncil.org.































