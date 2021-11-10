Work on main streets continues while side streets have to wait a bit longer













The San Pedro Town Council has been busy working on the main streets of the different subdivisions across the island to improve accessibility and efficiency in business operations. This has brought some relief, but many of the side streets are still in terrible condition. Residents living along these bad roadways are anxious to see an improvement; however, they will need to wait a bit longer as the current priority is the main streets.

According to Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, the goal is to cement the main streets. Top of the list includes Marina Drive, where all goods are transported to the island, followed by subdivisions like Eiley, Escalante, DFC, San Pablo, and connecting with San Pedrito and San Juan, ending at the Sir Barry Bowen Bridge. Nuñez said that the main street in San Mateo would also be rehabilitated.

Following the renovations to the main road networks, the side streets in the subdivisions will undergo much-needed repairs. Nuñez said the process would take some time as they continue to assess the different roads and obtain resources and material to work on them. He stated that the work would make these streets more resilient to storms while the town council prepares to cement them. Another component that is being looked at carefully is the installation of an efficient drainage system.

Works on the streets began in August in San Pablo. A portion of the road at the entrance of this subdivision was initially fixed and survived several storms after that. For many years, residents have struggled with bad streets that become flooded during the rainy season.

Residents believe that if the streets are adequately repaired, there will be no issues during the rainy season, and the town council will save money. A good and dependable road network is critical in every municipality, and San Pedranos feels it is time for the country’s prime tourism destination to get such an upgrade.

We will continue following this development.































