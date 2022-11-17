Road rehabilitation and solar lighting project to upgrade Secret Beach road

The road leading to the Secret Beach on the northwest part of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, has recently seen upgrades. Some weeks ago, solar lights were installed, and on Wednesday, November 16th, the San Pedro Town Council said they were starting to rehabilitate the long stretch of road leading to one of the island’s most popular tourist areas.

Councilor Ernesto Bardalez, in charge of the tourism portfolio, shared with The San Pedro Sun that the road work is a collaboration with Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez, his team, the Secret Beach business community, and the Belize Tourism Board. He said repairs were needed following the torrential rains brought on by Hurricane Lisa. The plan is to have the road in better condition for the upcoming high tourism season. Bardalez noted that the same attention would be given to all the areas across the island (San Pedro Town) with deteriorated streets.

Bardalez also mentioned that installing solar lights is another ambitious project in his portfolio. “We are seeking assistance from the business community to make it a reality soon,” said Bardalez. According to him, the need to complete this project is essential. “The lighting project will be done in phases due to the length of the road,” he added. This project will make the Secret Beach area more attractive for people wishing to spend more time there, translating into more business for those in that area.

Bardalez said that one of the drives to install lighting along this road was following requests from business owners operating in the Secret Beach area. “We in the council also believe it is needed for safety reasons. When people are driving back to town from Secret Beach, a well-lit road is important,” he said. Bardalez also agreed that upgrades to the road would also benefit landowners in that area by raising the value of their properties. However, the project’s primary purpose is the well-being of entrepreneurs working there and all island residents and tourists visiting the area for recreational purposes.

As this island section continues to develop, other projects are planned to provide more vital services. For now, the focus includes road rehabilitation and providing proper lighting.

Other areas in San Pedro with newly installed solar lights include the San Pedrito Highway in San Pedrito and beach areas along the downtown area.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS