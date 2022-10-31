San Pedro Town Council starts project to keep downtown streets clean

Councillors at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) have started a project designed to keep the streets of downtown clean. The initiative will target Barrier Reef Drive, Pescador Drive, and Angel Coral Street. The plan is to thoroughly clean one of these main streets every Sunday to keep the commercial area of the island clean and attractive for residents and visitors.

The project started on Sunday, October 30th , before 6AM. Councilors Jose Castellanos, Dianeli Aranda, and Johnnia Duarte were joined by staff and volunteers on Barrier Reef Drive and started cleaning the street. With brooms and shovels, the hard work started leaving the road clean. To complete the task, the island fire department helped by spraying water to further remove/wash off the dust.

According to the councillors, they picked Sundays because it is usually a quieter time in downtown San Pedro. Less traffic, both vehicular and people, makes the program easy to execute. Islanders can expect on Mondays to observe one of the main streets freshly cleaned. The residents are also reminded that they have a duty to the community to help keep San Pedro clean.

The councillors hope that they can motivate more volunteers to join them in this new project aimed at keeping the town core clean, safer, and more beautiful. La Isla Bonita must be kept attractive, and with such initiative, islanders are expected to follow suit and help clean and place their garbage in the respective place.

The next street that will be clean is Pescador Drive. Anyone interested in volunteering or finding out more about this program can contact the SPTC at 226-2198 or visit their offices on Barrier Reef Drive.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS