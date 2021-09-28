SPTC to start street repairs in subdivisions again













Early in August, the San Pedro Town Council set in motion a plan to rehabilitate streets in the subdivisions around San Pedro Town. A portion of the street at the entrance of the San Pablo area was fixed but works abruptly stopped. Weeks later rains left streets and neighborhoods in areas like DFC and Escalante flooded, prompting residents to ask about the street infrastructure plan. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) stated on Friday, September 24th, that street works are to commence in the coming weeks and explained that the delay was due to securing equipment, and necessary finances to continue the work.

The issue with deplorable streets at the island’s subdivisions has been an ongoing problem, particularly during the rainy season. Over a week ago, unprecedented rains left many roadways in DFC, San Pedrito, Escalante to mention a few, almost impassable. Some residences along the streets were flooded and people had no choice but to wait until the rains passed and the water dried up. The only portion of the street seemingly intact after the rain was the renovated section at the entrance of San Pablo.

Residents believe that if all streets are fixed well, there will be no issues during the rainy season and the town council will save money. Those funds can then be invested in other areas of the community.

The SPTC stated that they are committed to the building and maintenance of all streets and roadways on the island. According to them, good streets and roadways are critical to quality living and efficiency in business and town operations. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez asks residents to bear with them, as they continue working hard to meet the needs of those in our island community.































