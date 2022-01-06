SPTC encourages the public to utilize their online services

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country, the public is advised to be cautious and practice the established health protocols to stop the spread of the virus. Island residents who may need to visit the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) are reminded that they now offer online services in trade licenses, property tax, liquor license applications, and others, easily accessible at the SPTC’s website www.sanpedrotowncouncil.org.

Online services include applying for a permit to use certain areas of town for special events, driver’s license renewal, learner’s permit, import or replace vehicle applications, purchase a Sir Barry Bowen Bridge pass, obtain a building permit, inquire about garbage removal, and participate in business and fitness events organized by the SPTC. These activities include the popular Market Days held at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex.

The website offers information about the current administration and the portfolios of each councilor and information about the Mayor. The website also includes information on the boards, acts, and the island’s tourism products.

The platform aims to keep islanders up to date with all town council activities and deliver transparent governance as committed by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez. The online portal also provides San Pedranos with a space to share their ideas and informal relationships with the SPTC like never before.

The SPTC opens Monday to Friday from 9AM to 4PM. Its offices are located on Barrier Reef Drive and can be contacted during working hours at phone numbers 226-2198, 226-2788, 226-4286 and/or via email [email protected].

