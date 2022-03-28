Children rewarded for raising awareness during Earth Hour 2022 event

Four children received cash prizes on Saturday, March 26th, after participating in the annual Earth Hour event. The activity, organized by the San Pedro Town Council, had participants show their creativity and create Earth-themed items to remind everyone of the importance of taking care of our planet.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Shape our Future.’ The ‘ Earth Hour + ‘ sign welcomed participants and the public assembled at the Boca del Rio beach park. Councilor Johnnia Duarte received those attending the activity and participants of the Earth Hour competition. Judges looked at every item submitted, tin cans with designs showcasing messages to save the planet from the effects of climate change.

Every submission was a masterpiece, and after reviewing each of them, the top three were selected and the winners awarded. Rhajnnih Coleman won third place and $50. In second place was Zsapphirrah Coleman, winning a cash prize of $100, and in first went to Jahniel tun, who took home $200. A fourth-place award of $50 went to Elyionie Alamilla. Other activities included a bonfire and storytelling.

The annual event saw San Pedro Town joining over 7,000 communities worldwide observing Earth Hour. Some activities are considered symbolic, such as asking everyone to turn off their electricity for one hour. The campaign contributes to the well-being of our planet and shapes a promising future for generations to come.

