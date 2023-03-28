San Pedro joins other countries in observing Earth Hour 2023

To continue advocating for a safer planet and teaching the young generations the importance of being responsible citizens, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) hosted the annual Earth Hour on Saturday, March 25th. The Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex event involved an educational film, a bonfire, and an Earth Hour-theme competition.

The theme of this year’s celebration is Invest in Our Planet. This theme is to persuade businesses, governments, and citizens worldwide to invest in the planet. This is to improve the environment and give future generations a better and safer future.

The event at the sporting complex welcomed children and adults with the ‘Earth House +’ sign made out of glowing items on the ground. SPTC Councilor Johnnia Duarte welcomed everyone and guided them to a seating area where they watched the 2020 film ‘I am Greta.’ The documentary follows Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on her international crusade to raise awareness about climate change. In the movie, Thunberg urges people to listen to scientists about the world’s environmental problems.

Afterward, everyone enjoyed roasting hot dogs and marshmallows by a bonfire. Meanwhile, a pair of judges, Vicky Coc and Valentine Rosado examined the Earth Hour competition submissions. According to the judges, every submission was a masterpiece, and selecting the three top winners was difficult. After much reviewing, the judges scored their final three winners.

In third place was Jennia Castellanos, followed by Jahniel Tun, who won first place in 2022. The first place went to Aquilani Requena. The prizes for the top winners were $200, $100, and $50, respectively. The other participants also received awards for their efforts.

The SPTC thanked everyone for helping to organize the event and those who attended to learn more about the environmental problems affecting the plant. Activities in other countries included asking everyone to turn off their electricity for one hour to show solidarity in observance of a cleaner and healthier world.

