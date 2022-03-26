Earth Hour 2022: an educational space for the family

Press Release – World Wildlife Fund Belize – March 26, 2022 – Earth Hour, one of the largest global environmental movements promoted by WWF (World Wildlife Fund), will be digital this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The organization invites people to join the event this Saturday, March 26, starting at 8:30 pm, by visiting the special website that has been created: www.bit.ly/earthhourbelize

The website’s contents feature different materials for the whole family to learn more from the coastal and marine ecosystems in Belize and feature education tools focused on climate change and how to adapt to its impacts. The idea is that participants may select one or more of these contents to learn during Earth Hour and afterward, write a pledge on the space provided describing how can they commit to conserving these ecosystems.

After the Hour finishes, WWF will select the best and most feasible and creative ways in which these pledges are written and will award the best ones with different WWF promotional products and other prizes.

Rosario Calderón, Communications Officer for WWF Mesoamerica, commented that “this year we have included a series of educational materials for the whole family to encourage citizens to be more responsible with the environment. We invite families not to miss this event, as they will find selected content that is easy to carry out at home. It is an opportunity for the family to share an important message with their children and grandchildren about the importance of environmental conservation.” She added that they will reward the participation of people who send photos and videos of how they experienced Earth Hour at home via Facebook and Instagram at their WWF Mesoamerica channels.

Year after year, the activity adds more citizens, communities, leaders, companies, and other actors to take action against the effects of climate

change. More than an hour to turn off the light and save energy, Earth Hour is a 60-minute space to reflect on the impact that our daily actions have on the environment, and in the long term, people can commit to reducing the negative impact your lifestyle can have on the planet.

Earth Hour is celebrated on the last Saturday of March each year and traditionally consists of turning off the lights for an hour to consider how our footprint affects the planet and take long-term actions to reduce this footprint.

For more information:

Maria del Rosario Calderon,

Communications Officer of WWF

[email protected]

